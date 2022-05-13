What Are Whales Doing With American Express

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,684,878 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,512,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $195.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $135.00 $689.1K 110 3.0K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $288.4K 1.4K 1.7K AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $236.0K 5.4K 559 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $190.00 $232.4K 194 381 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $181.5K 313 870

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,256,570, the price of AXP is up 2.97% at $157.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $146

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

