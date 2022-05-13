What Are Whales Doing With Hess

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hess.

Looking at options history for Hess HES we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,054,674 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $675,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $104.0 to $125.0 for Hess over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hess's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hess's whale trades within a strike price range from $104.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Hess Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $340.0K 0 500 HES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $307.3K 1.4K 330 HES PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $205.6K 0 215 HES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $191.0K 1.4K 530 HES PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $135.4K 0 601

Where Is Hess Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,129,801, the price of HES is up 4.59% at $113.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Hess:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hess, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

