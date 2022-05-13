Looking At Teladoc Health's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Teladoc Health.

Looking at options history for Teladoc Health TDOC we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $923,554 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $296,896.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $120.0 for Teladoc Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teladoc Health options trades today is 1818.86 with a total volume of 1,944.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teladoc Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Teladoc Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $154.7K 97 201 TDOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $32.00 $97.5K 572 303 TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $92.6K 86 3 TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $66.4K 5.3K 20 TDOC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $66.4K 5.3K 10

Where Is Teladoc Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,838,802, the price of TDOC is up 9.79% at $33.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.