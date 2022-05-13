What Are Whales Doing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $319,921, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $166,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $170.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $66.0K 127 243 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $65.0K 127 40 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $52.7K 127 160 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $52.7K 127 120 ALNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $105.00 $52.6K 127 80

Where Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 314,811, the price of ALNY is up 5.83% at $128.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $178

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $166.

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $211.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.