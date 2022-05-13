What Are Whales Doing With GameStop

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $339,126 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $276,958.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $185.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $130.00 $93.6K 193 40 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $89.6K 1.4K 226 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $130.00 $48.1K 89 9 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $100.00 $43.0K 161 112 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $110.00 $37.7K 1.7K 753

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,955,644, the price of GME is up 10.86% at $99.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

