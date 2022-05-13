What Are Whales Doing With Roku

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Roku ROKU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROKU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Roku.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $363,097, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $728,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $350.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $145.00 $115.1K 61 20 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $94.00 $108.8K 184 625 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $94.00 $98.7K 184 1.1K ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $350.00 $76.5K 0 3 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $72.1K 71 30

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,556,732, the price of ROKU is up 10.1% at $96.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

