What Are Whales Doing With Adobe

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Adobe ADBE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $487,775, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $239,761.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $660.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 611.93 with a total volume of 1,067.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $660.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $370.00 $119.7K 290 49 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $465.00 $47.6K 226 7 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $395.00 $44.9K 1.1K 380 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $420.00 $44.1K 574 100 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/24/22 $405.00 $42.7K 5 15

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 572,150, the price of ADBE is up 4.6% at $406.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.