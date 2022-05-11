Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Marqeta

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Marqeta MQ summing a total amount of $430,041.

At the same time, our algo caught 7 for a total amount of 339,732.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $7.5 for Marqeta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marqeta options trades today is 2950.0 with a total volume of 66,630.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marqeta's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $7.5 over the last 30 days.

Marqeta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $7.50 $251.6K 6.6K 3.2K MQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $94.6K 262 6.5K MQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $69.2K 262 2.3K MQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $66.2K 262 6.7K MQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $7.50 $52.3K 6.6K 1.0K

Where Is Marqeta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,087,390, the price of MQ is down -3.56% at $6.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Marqeta:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $13

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marqeta, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.