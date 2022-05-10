Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $462,505 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $404,730.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $350.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $94.5K 65 7 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $310.00 $83.5K 350 22 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $310.00 $64.0K 505 40 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $340.00 $57.2K 59 10 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $50.0K 1.1K 11

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,174,218, the price of GS is down -1.62% at $303.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $486.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

