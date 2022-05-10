This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Diamondback Energy FANG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FANG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Diamondback Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $259,590, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $574,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $170.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Diamondback Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Diamondback Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $170.00 $150.4K 54 174 FANG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $109.1K 2.1K 348 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $78.2K 4.0K 804 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $69.0K 4.0K 266 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $45.0K 4.0K 1.1K

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,957,598, the price of FANG is down -0.76% at $128.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $204.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Diamondback Energy, Benzinga Pro