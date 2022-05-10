What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks PANW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $517,109, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $488,590.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $600.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $250.00 $180.3K 1 18 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $510.00 $132.0K 294 25 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $450.00 $92.6K 284 260 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $470.00 $72.6K 262 14 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $470.00 $55.4K 261 30

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,263,323, the price of PANW is up 5.22% at $483.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $823.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $660.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $729.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

