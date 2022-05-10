What Are Whales Doing With SoFi Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,497,861 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $151,593.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $9.00 $333.0K 4.2K 1.4K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $14.00 $239.3K 149 277 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $10.00 $159.6K 6.1K 1.0K SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $10.00 $136.4K 37.1K 306 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $75.0K 8.9K 151

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 46,929,910, the price of SOFI is down -18.46% at $4.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

