BioNTech Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $347,370 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $481,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $350.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BioNTech options trades today is 199.17 with a total volume of 6,483.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BioNTech's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $66.0K 214 300 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $180.00 $58.3K 54 0 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $57.0K 223 275 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $56.0K 223 175 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $56.0K 223 75

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,018,093, the price of BNTX is up 1.74% at $142.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $298.

