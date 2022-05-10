Looking At Booking Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,170,455 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $733,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1780.0 to $2480.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $1780.0 to $2480.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2000.00 $420.7K 67 12 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2300.00 $384.2K 30 10 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2330.00 $335.0K 10 10 BKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $2000.00 $165.6K 29 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $2080.00 $142.0K 35 11

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 147,427, the price of BKNG is up 0.33% at $2030.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $3210.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2985.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2800.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2600

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

