DoorDash Whale Trades For May 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash DASH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $260,457 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $359,541.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $100.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 690.17 with a total volume of 710.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $136.6K 151 80 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $68.0K 151 40 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $67.2K 151 20 DASH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $90.00 $59.4K 112 110 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $53.5K 102 43

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,853,828, the price of DASH is down -2.65% at $62.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $138.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $155

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

