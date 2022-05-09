Overstock.com Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Overstock.com OSTK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OSTK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Overstock.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $103,303, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,260,630.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for Overstock.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Overstock.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Overstock.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Overstock.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $136.8K 142 650 OSTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $134.4K 142 320 OSTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $133.6K 142 480 OSTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $111.8K 142 547 OSTK CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $92.5K 1.5K 100

Where Is Overstock.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,738,604, the price of OSTK is down -4.03% at $33.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Overstock.com:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Overstock.com, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

