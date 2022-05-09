Playtika Holding Whale Trades For May 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Playtika Holding.

Looking at options history for Playtika Holding PLTK we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,716,731 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $529,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Playtika Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Playtika Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Playtika Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Playtika Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $172.2K 10.1K 1.8K PLTK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $168.6K 10.1K 239 PLTK PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $141.3K 3.8K 2.7K PLTK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $133.3K 3.8K 7.7K PLTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $112.2K 60 1.5K

Where Is Playtika Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,858,128, the price of PLTK is down -11.8% at $12.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Playtika Holding:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

