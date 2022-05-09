What Are Whales Doing With Caesars Entertainment

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Caesars Entertainment CZR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CZR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Caesars Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,626,868, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,259,719.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $85.0 for Caesars Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caesars Entertainment options trades today is 1531.94 with a total volume of 13,188.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caesars Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Caesars Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $357.5K 63 550 CZR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $331.2K 1.6K 265 CZR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $324.8K 4.2K 1.3K CZR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $65.00 $170.0K 5.0K 205 CZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $154.7K 0 146

Where Is Caesars Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,591,021, the price of CZR is down -10.01% at $53.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Caesars Entertainment:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caesars Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

