This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on RingCentral.

Looking at options history for RingCentral RNG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $214,966 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $193,109.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $200.0 for RingCentral over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RingCentral options trades today is 172.29 with a total volume of 630.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RingCentral's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

RingCentral Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $79.00 $70.8K 4 70 RNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $75.00 $53.0K 121 53 RNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $45.9K 668 100 RNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $40.0K 119 10 RNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $36.8K 11 71

Where Is RingCentral Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,762,707, the price of RNG is down -8.4% at $70.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On RingCentral:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RingCentral, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

