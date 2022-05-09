This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coupang

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coupang.

Looking at options history for Coupang CPNG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $455,881 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $116,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Coupang over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coupang options trades today is 5635.3 with a total volume of 3,938.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coupang's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $84.1K 3.1K 140 CPNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $15.00 $64.0K 15.1K 440 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $55.2K 18.6K 568 CPNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $52.1K 836 846 CPNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $22.50 $48.4K 3.1K 71

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,516,560, the price of CPNG is down -12.79% at $10.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Coupang:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $17

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.