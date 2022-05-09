10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $800.00 $27.3K 6.5K 42.5K BIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $93.8K 8.2K 1.4K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $25.5K 4.9K 1.0K TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/03/22 $220.00 $37.9K 28 559 BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $72.0K 114 454 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $2210.00 $25.8K 454 413 FNKO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $33.4K 651 332 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $87.00 $60.0K 120 247 UAA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $27.0K 1.5K 234 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $26.0K 3.7K 196

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $2731.0 per contract. There were 6586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIG BIG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 469 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 8200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 4936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 3, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY BBBY, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $2210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $6455.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FNKO FNKO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 286 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA UAA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 3711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

