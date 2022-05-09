10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/13/22 $175.00 $60.0K 3.4K 6.7K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $250.00 $46.4K 9.1K 1.9K TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $66.7K 74 863 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $28.5K 1.1K 741 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $80.00 $62.7K 5.7K 727 V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $200.00 $52.7K 745 618 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $64.0K 3.4K 582 ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $125.00 $75.9K 215 536 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $104.00 $106.0K 204 470 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $36.5K 1.4K 272

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 13, 2022. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 3486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 9168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 620 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 5779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 256 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 3479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN ZEN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG DDOG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

