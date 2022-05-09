Eli Lilly Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly LLY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $308,926, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $816,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $400.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $250.00 $283.4K 1.1K 70 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $280.00 $234.5K 1.0K 197 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $167.2K 0 0 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $310.00 $95.9K 408 139 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $85.5K 699 31

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,474,106, the price of LLY is down -2.79% at $288.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $356.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $264.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $369.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $358.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.