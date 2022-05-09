Scorpio Tankers Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Scorpio Tankers STNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Scorpio Tankers.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $269,060, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,253,230.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $36.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Scorpio Tankers's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Scorpio Tankers's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $36.0 in the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $288.0K 5.6K 760 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $203.7K 1.5K 318 STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $200.0K 5.6K 203 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $183.5K 875 255 STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $98.0K 870 100

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 760,462, the price of STNG is down -8.33% at $24.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Scorpio Tankers:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

