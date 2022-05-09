Zoom Video Comms Whale Trades For May 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Comms ZM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 60 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Comms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $8,352,732, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $4,966,322.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $640.0 for Zoom Video Comms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Comms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Comms's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Comms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $6.1M 1.0K 302 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $1.7M 4.3K 512 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $492.6K 4.3K 1.5K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $330.3K 4.3K 1.4K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $275.4K 4.3K 511

Where Is Zoom Video Comms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,940,418, the price of ZM is down -1.27% at $95.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.