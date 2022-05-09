This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $631,920 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,422,856.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $245.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $245.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $225.00 $470.9K 11 294 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $359.6K 10 50 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $245.00 $115.8K 379 214 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $220.00 $111.0K 10 50 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $225.00 $101.0K 11 350

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,666,030, the price of AMGN is up 1.56% at $240.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $237.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $236.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $243.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

