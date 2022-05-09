Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Workday.

Looking at options history for Workday WDAY we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,599,332 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $16,731,743.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $270.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Workday options trades today is 623.57 with a total volume of 6,706.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Workday's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $16.4M 0 4.0K WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $420.0K 734 100 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $345.4K 1.4K 713 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $186.6K 22 200 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $93.6K 83 10

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,611,868, the price of WDAY is down -6.54% at $177.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $268.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

