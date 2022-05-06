Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SNOW

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $861,968 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $407,085.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $270.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $195.00 $119.0K 19 50 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $155.00 $101.5K 0 102 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $170.00 $93.2K 910 217 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $93.0K 478 112 SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $155.00 $76.5K 226 489

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,544,517, the price of SNOW is down -3.97% at $159.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $289.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

