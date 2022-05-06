Datadog Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $827,916 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $149,295.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $160.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $115.00 $297.5K 1.2K 519 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $75.0K 1.0K 271 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $104.00 $74.7K 11 41 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $104.00 $74.5K 11 140 DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $68.0K 1.0K 89

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,909,915, the price of DDOG is down -4.29% at $107.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

