Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 280 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 188 are puts, for a total amount of $11,816,577, and 92 are calls, for a total amount of $8,844,305.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $2100.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2030.06 with a total volume of 1,517,321.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $2100.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $870.00 $134.5K 1.3K 8.8K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $950.00 $120.0K 2.7K 6.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $950.00 $118.7K 2.7K 4.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $910.00 $101.9K 1.0K 1.7K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $865.00 $77.1K 333 1.3K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,534,441, the price of TSLA is down -0.74% at $866.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1125.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1291.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.