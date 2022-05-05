What Are Whales Doing With D.R. Horton

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on D.R. Horton.

Looking at options history for D.R. Horton DHI we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $636,927 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,415,573.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $75.0 for D.R. Horton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $575.8K 1 364 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $72.50 $378.0K 217 1.2K DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $242.5K 1.0K 300 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $72.50 $192.0K 217 600 DHI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $72.50 $189.0K 217 300

Where Is D.R. Horton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,546,703, the price of DHI is down -6.67% at $70.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On D.R. Horton:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on D.R. Horton, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

