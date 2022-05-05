What Are Whales Doing With Avis Budget Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Avis Budget Gr.

Looking at options history for Avis Budget Gr CAR we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,203,111 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $132,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $270.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $388.8K 40 1.2K CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $347.5K 40 1.3K CAR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $145.4K 40 66 CAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $270.00 $52.2K 40 10 CAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $270.00 $46.3K 40 994

Where Is Avis Budget Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 440,238, the price of CAR is down -6.36% at $272.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Avis Budget Gr:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $240

Barclays upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $245

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

