Wolfspeed Whale Trades For May 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wolfspeed.

Looking at options history for Wolfspeed WOLF we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $527,238 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $596,210.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $195.0 for Wolfspeed over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wolfspeed's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wolfspeed's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Wolfspeed Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $373.3K 57 71 WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $80.00 $111.0K 189 150 WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $108.0K 189 250 WOLF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $57.0K 293 200 WOLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $55.0K 0 230

Where Is Wolfspeed Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,430,013, the price of WOLF is down -15.47% at $85.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 103 days.

What The Experts Say On Wolfspeed:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

