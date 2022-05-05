Crocs Whale Trades For May 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Crocs.

Looking at options history for Crocs CROX we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $962,733 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $200,247.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Crocs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Crocs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Crocs's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Crocs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $295.2K 582 297 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $207.9K 582 480 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $83.6K 1.1K 87 CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $77.2K 2.5K 815 CROX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $65.00 $61.3K 3.2K 1.0K

Where Is Crocs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,029,559, the price of CROX is down -5.0% at $68.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Crocs:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

