Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CTSH

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CTSH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Cognizant Tech Solns.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $105,634, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $525,206.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $82.5 for Cognizant Tech Solns over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cognizant Tech Solns's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cognizant Tech Solns's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Cognizant Tech Solns Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CTSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $180.0K 2 75 CTSH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $70.00 $90.0K 2 100 CTSH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $77.1K 38 289 CTSH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $60.0K 2 100 CTSH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $49.5K 27 191

Where Is Cognizant Tech Solns Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,220,664, the price of CTSH is down -12.93% at $73.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Cognizant Tech Solns:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cognizant Tech Solns, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cognizant Tech Solns, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cognizant Tech Solns, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

