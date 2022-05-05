This Is What Whales Are Betting On JD.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 86% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $244,383 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $859,321.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $62.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 6939.33 with a total volume of 4,285.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $62.5 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $496.9K 15.8K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $69.0K 22.0K 120 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $68.4K 1.2K 179 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $63.2K 4.3K 104 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $57.50 $49.5K 7.2K 108

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,824,199, the price of JD is down -6.46% at $59.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

