Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVE

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cenovus Energy CVE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Cenovus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 85%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,298, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $475,289.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $20.0 for Cenovus Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cenovus Energy options trades today is 5620.89 with a total volume of 2,836.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cenovus Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Cenovus Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $53.9K 4.5K 294 CVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $19.00 $53.7K 10.5K 263 CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $48.0K 0 50 CVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $47.4K 5.0K 129 CVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $42.0K 4.5K 459

Where Is Cenovus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,047,799, the price of CVE is down -2.19% at $19.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

