This Is What Whales Are Betting On Merck & Co

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $851,815 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $189,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $130.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $420.0K 6.8K 0 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $93.1K 1.5K 528 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $90.3K 1.5K 394 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $87.50 $73.0K 5.5K 250 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $63.9K 60 15

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,609,652, the price of MRK is down -0.33% at $88.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

