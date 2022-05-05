Chevron Whale Trades For May 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron CVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $70,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $408,271..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $180.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 1993.89 with a total volume of 3,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $170.00 $75.0K 1.3K 134 CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $180.00 $70.0K 190 100 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $62.1K 4.4K 236 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $165.00 $48.4K 1.7K 161 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $42.2K 4.4K 39

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,822,440, the price of CVX is up 0.18% at $167.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $188.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $191.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $165

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.