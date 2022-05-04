This Is What Whales Are Betting On Match Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Match Group.

Looking at options history for Match Group MTCH we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $537,147 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $493,625.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $135.0 for Match Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Match Group options trades today is 380.27 with a total volume of 2,994.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Match Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Match Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $136.1K 1.5K 280 MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $77.00 $136.0K 786 279 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $79.00 $86.5K 220 101 MTCH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $77.50 $59.9K 22 71 MTCH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/06/22 $79.00 $59.8K 362 303

Where Is Match Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,471,792, the price of MTCH is up 6.15% at $83.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Match Group:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Match Group, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.