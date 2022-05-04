This Is What Whales Are Betting On KB Home

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on KB Home.

Looking at options history for KB Home KBH we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $205,900 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $979,838.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for KB Home over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for KB Home options trades today is 4087.6 with a total volume of 72,062.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for KB Home's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

KB Home Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KBH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $35.00 $220.0K 16.1K 12.5K KBH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $102.0K 16.1K 2.3K KBH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $78.7K 160 352 KBH CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $35.00 $75.1K 16.1K 5.3K KBH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $67.5K 160 652

Where Is KB Home Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,753,989, the price of KBH is up 5.46% at $35.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On KB Home:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $42

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KB Home, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

