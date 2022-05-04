Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HAL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Halliburton HAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Halliburton.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,565, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,094,893..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $43.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Halliburton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Halliburton's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Halliburton Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $28.00 $353.3K 1.8K 200 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $28.00 $176.8K 1.8K 0 HAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $129.6K 1.2K 621 HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $96.9K 1.2K 1.7K HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $74.3K 1.2K 923

Where Is Halliburton Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,169,082, the price of HAL is up 3.71% at $38.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Halliburton:

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $41

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Halliburton, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $40

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

