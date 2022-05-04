Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTWO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive TTWO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,192,737 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $201,022.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $190.0 for Take-Two Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Take-Two Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Take-Two Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $1.0M 1.7K 1.4K TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $55.0K 521 153 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/06/22 $190.00 $52.9K 8 0 TTWO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $122.00 $52.1K 48 912 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $122.00 $46.0K 48 613

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,048,140, the price of TTWO is up 2.0% at $123.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $173

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

