Looking At United States Steel's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United States Steel.

Looking at options history for United States Steel X we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,498,052 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $262,657.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United States Steel options trades today is 2178.62 with a total volume of 5,829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United States Steel's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $868.0K 2.3K 1.2K X PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $270.0K 1.5K 774 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $108.6K 2.3K 100 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $108.4K 2.3K 200 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $108.3K 2.3K 200

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,194,764, the price of X is down -0.31% at $29.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

