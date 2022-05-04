This Is What Whales Are Betting On RH

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $5,334,494 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $402,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $920.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $4.2M 1.8K 800 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $570.00 $497.6K 0 20 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $320.00 $130.0K 1.8K 37 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $560.00 $119.1K 0 10 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $99.4K 1.8K 95

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 627,144, the price of RH is down -5.36% at $326.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

