This Is What Whales Are Betting On Comstock Res

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Comstock Res.

Looking at options history for Comstock Res CRK we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $283,200 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $59,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Comstock Res over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comstock Res options trades today is 583.5 with a total volume of 1,013.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comstock Res's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Comstock Res Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $15.00 $34.3K 1.1K 0 CRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $28.4K 0 140 CRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $28.4K 0 100 CRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $28.4K 0 100 CRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $28.4K 0 80

Where Is Comstock Res Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,112,199, the price of CRK is down -8.65% at $17.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Comstock Res:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comstock Res, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Comstock Res, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

