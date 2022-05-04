Looking At Peloton Interactive's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $858,683 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $263,948.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $60.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $308.8K 9.4K 449 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/06/22 $21.00 $148.1K 496 400 PTON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $120.0K 7.9K 546 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $18.00 $95.0K 113 200 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $16.00 $67.8K 44 136

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,817,677, the price of PTON is down -3.59% at $17.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $36

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.