Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ZTS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zoetis ZTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Zoetis.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,148, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $2,733,950..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $170.0 for Zoetis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoetis's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoetis's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoetis Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $520.0K 1.3K 502 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $520.0K 1.3K 402 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $515.0K 1.3K 300 ZTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $491.0K 1.3K 0 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $463.5K 1.3K 200

Where Is Zoetis Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,811,757, the price of ZTS is down -0.73% at $173.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

