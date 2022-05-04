Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Whale Trades For May 04

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $480,312, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $101,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $15.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $9.00 $173.0K 6.1K 2.6K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $73.2K 8.7K 514 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $7.00 $55.9K 13.3K 874 TEVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $52.8K 10.4K 75 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $43.4K 62.6K 2.1K

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,741,461, the price of TEVA is down -5.23% at $8.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Teva Pharmaceutical Indus:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $7

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

