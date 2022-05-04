Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's trading, 435 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was S&P Global SPGI .

. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB was the biggest loser, trading down 49.25% to reach its 52-week low.

was the biggest loser, trading down 49.25% to reach its 52-week low. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

SAP SAP stock set a new 52-week low of $98.58 on Wednesday, moving down 1.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $98.58 on Wednesday, moving down 1.26%. Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $233.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $233.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%. Emerson Electric EMR shares fell to $83.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.

shares fell to $83.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%. Uber Technologies UBER stock hit $25.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.28%.

stock hit $25.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.28%. Workday WDAY shares made a new 52-week low of $193.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $193.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day. Illumina ILMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $291.34 and moving down 2.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $291.34 and moving down 2.41%. Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $51.80 and moving down 12.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $51.80 and moving down 12.7%. Wipro WIT shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $381.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $381.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.5%. Trane Technologies TT shares made a new 52-week low of $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day. DoorDash DASH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $71.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $71.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.37%. Nu Holdings NU shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 2.1%.

shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 2.1%. West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock set a new 52-week low of $300.18 on Wednesday, moving down 0.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $300.18 on Wednesday, moving down 0.91%. Coupang CPNG stock set a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Wednesday, moving down 6.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Wednesday, moving down 6.43%. Match Group MTCH shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.28.

shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.28. Zebra Technologies ZBRA shares fell to $356.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.

shares fell to $356.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%. Okta OKTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $110.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $110.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%. Cooper Companies COO shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $348.42, drifting down 1.12%.

shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $348.42, drifting down 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares set a new yearly low of $104.63 this morning. The stock was down 11.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $104.63 this morning. The stock was down 11.62% on the session. Pool POOL shares moved down 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $396.04, drifting down 2.28%.

shares moved down 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $396.04, drifting down 2.28%. Warner Music Group WMG shares hit a yearly low of $28.75. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.75. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $485.96 and moving down 1.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $485.96 and moving down 1.34%. XP XP stock drifted down 14.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.20.

stock drifted down 14.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.20. Logitech International LOGI shares fell to $62.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.

shares fell to $62.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%. Qualtrics International XM stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.40.

stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.40. UiPath PATH stock set a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Wednesday, moving down 4.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Wednesday, moving down 4.07%. Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.22. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.22. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. RingCentral RNG shares set a new yearly low of $80.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $80.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session. IAC/InterActive IAC shares made a new 52-week low of $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. Lyft LYFT stock hit $20.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 33.03%.

stock hit $20.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 33.03%. Doximity DOCS shares moved down 4.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.34, drifting down 4.48%.

shares moved down 4.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.34, drifting down 4.48%. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares made a new 52-week low of $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day. DLocal DLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.85%. Avalara AVLR shares set a new yearly low of $71.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $71.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. Penumbra PEN shares fell to $164.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.

shares fell to $164.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%. Samsara IOT shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session. Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $97.24 this morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $97.24 this morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session. Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit $16.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.99%.

stock hit $16.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.99%. TELUS Intl TIXT shares fell to $21.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.

shares fell to $21.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%. FirstService FSV shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $119.93.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $119.93. GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares made a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day. Ascendis Pharma ASND stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $88.07. Shares traded down 3.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $88.07. Shares traded down 3.84%. Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.88. The stock traded down 5.01%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.88. The stock traded down 5.01%. Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.82%. Alight ALIT stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23.

stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23. Perrigo PRGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.38 and moving down 1.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.38 and moving down 1.59%. Freshworks FRSH stock hit $14.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.96%.

stock hit $14.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.96%. Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $13.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.

stock hit $13.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%. APi Gr APG shares fell to $17.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.1%.

shares fell to $17.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.1%. Workiva WK stock set a new 52-week low of $77.06 on Wednesday, moving down 14.97%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $77.06 on Wednesday, moving down 14.97%. Ziff Davis ZD shares made a new 52-week low of $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day. Wendy's WEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.95. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.95. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Amedisys AMED stock hit $120.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%.

stock hit $120.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%. Farfetch FTCH shares were down 8.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.

shares were down 8.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10. BlackLine BL shares were down 6.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.25.

shares were down 6.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.25. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock hit a yearly low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. AppFolio APPF shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $100.95.

shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $100.95. Abcam ABCM stock hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 4.69% for the day. Ncino NCNO shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.71%. Viavi Solutions VIAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.35%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.63.

shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.63. Sprout Social SPT shares set a new 52-week low of $46.84. The stock traded down 13.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.84. The stock traded down 13.47%. Blackbaud BLKB shares hit a yearly low of $53.03. The stock was down 6.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.03. The stock was down 6.53% on the session. Arvinas ARVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.05%. Q2 Holdings QTWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.74. Shares traded down 4.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.74. Shares traded down 4.87%. Fate Therapeutics FATE stock hit $27.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.

stock hit $27.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%. Wingstop WING shares moved down 3.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $82.00, drifting down 3.05%.

shares moved down 3.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $82.00, drifting down 3.05%. LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%. Herbalife Nutrition HLF stock hit a yearly low of $23.75. The stock was down 8.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.75. The stock was down 8.71% for the day. Instructure Holdings INST shares were down 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.16.

shares were down 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.16. CNO Finl Group CNO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.16 and moving down 0.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.16 and moving down 0.7%. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.34% for the day. Revolve Gr RVLV shares made a new 52-week low of $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 23.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 23.01% for the day. Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69.

shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69. AtriCure ATRC shares made a new 52-week low of $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day. Shake Shack SHAK shares set a new yearly low of $55.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $55.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded down 0.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded down 0.29%. JFrog FROG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $20.22. Shares traded down 4.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $20.22. Shares traded down 4.87%. Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.6%. Amicus Therapeutics FOLD shares moved down 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 3.58%.

shares moved down 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 3.58%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Burford Capital BUR shares moved down 2.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.01%.

shares moved down 2.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.01%. C3.ai AI shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.54%. Nuveen California Quality NAC shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.43%. Perimeter Solutions PRM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Wednesday, moving down 2.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Wednesday, moving down 2.67%. Wolverine World Wide WWW shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.62.

shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.62. Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares moved down 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.33, drifting down 1.51%.

shares moved down 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.33, drifting down 1.51%. HNI HNI stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.77. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.77. The stock was up 5.84% on the session. Xencor XNCR shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. Matterport MTTR shares fell to $5.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.32%.

shares fell to $5.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.32%. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares set a new 52-week low of $20.62. The stock traded down 2.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.62. The stock traded down 2.56%. Mirion Technologies MIR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.94%. Infinera INFN shares were down 17.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43.

shares were down 17.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43. Udemy UDMY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%. IonQ IONQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.47. Shares traded down 4.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.47. Shares traded down 4.06%. Dave DAVE shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.01% on the session. 23andMe Holding ME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%. Exscientia EXAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.09. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.09. The stock was down 8.09% on the session. BrightView Holdings BV shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.08%. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA shares hit a yearly low of $20.06. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.06. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares were down 15.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.84.

shares were down 15.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.84. Phreesia PHR shares fell to $20.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.04%.

shares fell to $20.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.04%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 1.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 1.07%. 8x8 EGHT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.78. Shares traded down 6.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.78. Shares traded down 6.5%. Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.70, drifting up 0.25%.

shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.70, drifting up 0.25%. Iamgold IAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 27.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 27.6%. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock drifted down 2.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.74.

stock drifted down 2.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.74. Erasca ERAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock traded down 3.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock traded down 3.16%. Instil Bio TIL stock hit $6.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.

stock hit $6.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%. Shyft Group SHYF shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.77%. AvePoint AVPT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock traded down 2.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock traded down 2.8%. National Research NRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS stock drifted down 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $73.00.

stock drifted down 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $73.00. Sonder Holdings SOND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.85 and moving down 8.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.85 and moving down 8.1%. Health Catalyst HCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.39 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.39 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.25%. Skillz SKLZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday, moving down 5.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday, moving down 5.58%. Riskified RSKD shares made a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.62.

shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.62. Cars.com CARS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.39%. Hagerty HGTY shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit $10.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit $10.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.76. Shares traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.76. Shares traded down 1.31%. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. Portillos PTLO stock hit $17.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.96%.

stock hit $17.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.96%. Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 41.06%.

stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 41.06%. Butterfly Network BFLY shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session. Sarcos Technology STRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.58%. Hanger HNGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.30. Shares traded down 3.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.30. Shares traded down 3.9%. Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded down 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded down 0.89%. Babylon Holdings BBLN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33. Inogen INGN shares set a new 52-week low of $24.77. The stock traded down 1.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.77. The stock traded down 1.29%. Tupperware Brands TUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 31.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 31.66%. IES Hldgs IESC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%. American Software AMSWA shares made a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares fell to $10.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $10.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Doma Holdings DOMA shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.69% on the session. Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.06% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.19%. Absci ABSI shares set a new yearly low of $5.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 9.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 9.35%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted down 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.78.

stock drifted down 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.11. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.11. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Immunovant IMVT shares were down 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.31.

shares were down 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.31. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares made a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.

shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71. Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was down 7.52% for the day. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day. Western Asset Managed MMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.72. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.72. Shares traded down 0.15%. Nuvalent NUVL shares fell to $9.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.

shares fell to $9.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%. Lands' End LE shares moved down 3.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.69, drifting down 3.44%.

shares moved down 3.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.69, drifting down 3.44%. ViewRay VRAY shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% on the session. QuinStreet QNST shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.30.

shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.30. Bird Glb BRDS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.39% for the day. Cara Therapeutics CARA stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.25. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.25. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Agenus AGEN shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.65%.

shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.65%. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.89.

stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.89. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares set a new 52-week low of $9.88. The stock traded down 4.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.88. The stock traded down 4.97%. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock drifted up 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.60.

stock drifted up 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.60. Joint JYNT shares set a new yearly low of $28.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.44%.

shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.44%. RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.75. Shares traded down 9.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.75. Shares traded down 9.13%. Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.94.

shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.94. CURO Group Holdings CURO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 12.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 12.48% on the session. Compass Pathways CMPS stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.48%.

stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.48%. Lordstown Motors RIDE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.36% for the day. Macrogenics MGNX shares moved down 21.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 21.68%.

shares moved down 21.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 21.68%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 7.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 7.12% on the session. Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Arteris AIP shares made a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.

shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%. Veritone VERI stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.71%.

stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.71%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN shares fell to $11.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.

shares fell to $11.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%. Ideanomics IDEX shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.34%.

shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.34%. Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares hit a yearly low of $14.26. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.26. The stock was down 8.34% on the session. Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved down 4.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.79, drifting down 4.44%.

shares moved down 4.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.79, drifting down 4.44%. Blackrock Municipal BYM shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%. RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. Angel Oak Financial FINS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 7.74% on the session. Arcellx ACLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was down 8.0% for the day. RumbleON RMBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.92. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.92. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Western Asset High Yield HYI stock hit a yearly low of $13.08. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.08. The stock was down 0.23% for the day. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.73 and moving down 0.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.73 and moving down 0.93%. Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock hit a yearly low of $7.55. The stock was down 9.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.55. The stock was down 9.69% for the day. Revlon REV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.96%. Nuveen California NCA shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.70.

shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.70. Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. Horizon Tech Finance HRZN stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 8.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 8.1%. Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.9%. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. VersaBank VBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.5%. Precigen PGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 5.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 5.8%. Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.73. Shares traded up 0.42%. Ponce Financial Group PDLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.15. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.15. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares set a new yearly low of $4.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock drifted down 0.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74.

stock drifted down 0.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74. Accuray ARAY shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.

shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52. DermTech DMTK shares moved down 16.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.82, drifting down 16.47%.

shares moved down 16.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.82, drifting down 16.47%. Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares set a new 52-week low of $22.55. The stock traded down 1.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.55. The stock traded down 1.6%. Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.56.

stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.56. Eaton Vance California EVM shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares fell to $13.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.

shares fell to $13.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%. Molecular Partners MOLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.80. Shares traded down 4.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.80. Shares traded down 4.43%. Marinus Pharma MRNS shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 6.08% on the session. Pioneer High IT PHT stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock drifted up 0.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87.

stock drifted up 0.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87. Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.40.

shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.40. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.87.

shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.87. HireQuest HQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.26 and moving down 0.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.26 and moving down 0.69%. XOMA XOMA stock hit $18.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.

stock hit $18.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%. Prelude Therapeutics PRLD stock drifted down 7.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30.

stock drifted down 7.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. Territorial Bancorp TBNK stock set a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%. SmileDirectClub SDC shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Western Asset Global Corp GDO stock drifted down 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.88.

stock drifted down 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.88. Vroom VRM shares fell to $1.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.

shares fell to $1.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%. Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares fell to $4.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.98%.

shares fell to $4.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.98%. Templeton Emerging EMF stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91. Apollo Tactical Income AIF shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64.

shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64. Allakos ALLK shares fell to $3.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%.

shares fell to $3.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%. Vera Bradley VRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.95 and moving down 3.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.95 and moving down 3.55%. Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.

stock drifted down 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20. Immunic IMUX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.70. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.70. The stock was down 6.21% on the session. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares moved down 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.16, drifting down 1.79%.

shares moved down 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.16, drifting down 1.79%. Renalytix RNLX stock hit a yearly low of $4.75. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.75. The stock was down 4.75% for the day. BlackSky Technology BKSY stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 8.13% for the day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.16 and moving down 4.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.16 and moving down 4.92%. Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. HEXO HEXO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 7.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 7.22%. Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was down 5.89% on the session. Blackstone Long-Short BGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.14.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.14. Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock set a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.86%. Hemisphere Media HMTV stock hit $3.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%.

stock hit $3.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%. Genetron Holdings GTH shares fell to $1.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%.

shares fell to $1.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%. Eastern Co EML stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.92. Shares traded down 0.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.92. Shares traded down 0.17%. Citizens CIA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Wednesday, moving down 5.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Wednesday, moving down 5.8%. Lument Finance Trust LFT shares fell to $2.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.

shares fell to $2.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%. Ellsworth G&I Fund ECF shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 1.45%. Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.58% on the session. Cormedix CRMD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving down 4.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving down 4.3%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session. TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit a yearly low of $4.74. The stock was down 5.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.74. The stock was down 5.09% for the day. Rekor Systems REKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.7%. First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.65%. Western Asset Investment PAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%. Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock drifted down 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20.

stock drifted down 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 5.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 5.34%. NextCure NXTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%. Enjoy Technology ENJY stock hit $0.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.

stock hit $0.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%. Selecta Biosciences SELB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 7.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 7.76%. Shift Technologies SFT shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock drifted down 5.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.

stock drifted down 5.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59. UpHealth UPH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%. Cortexyme CRTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.88%. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.

shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84. Fortress Biotech FBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 1.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 1.96%. DarioHealth DRIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 4.93% on the session. Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.

shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51. CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Scienjoy Holding SJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.4%. BitNile Hldgs NILE shares hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 5.91% on the session. Asensus Surgical ASXC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock traded down 6.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock traded down 6.61%. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 1.15% for the day. PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Dare Bioscience DARE stock drifted down 2.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

stock drifted down 2.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. Lottery.com LTRY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.75. Shares traded down 8.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.75. Shares traded down 8.42%. Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock hit a yearly low of $1.74. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.74. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Akouos AKUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 7.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 7.19% on the session. Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45. Carrols Restaurant Group TAST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.19%. Missfresh MF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock traded up 1.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock traded up 1.63%. CytoSorbents CTSO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 12.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 12.84%. Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 4.6% on the session. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day. Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.15. Shares traded down 8.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.15. Shares traded down 8.06%. BayFirst Financial BAFN stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 3.2% for the day. Viant Technology DSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.17. Shares traded down 11.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.17. Shares traded down 11.06%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Wednesday, moving down 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Wednesday, moving down 0.78%. Comstock Mining LODE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 10.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 10.0%. InflaRx IFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.42%. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session. Mustang Bio MBIO shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.

shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday, moving down 3.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday, moving down 3.96%. Digihost Technology DGHI shares were down 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12.

shares were down 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12. Transact Technologies TACT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%. Field Trip Health FTRP stock drifted down 9.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

stock drifted down 9.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. Solid Biosciences SLDB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.67% on the session. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%. AlerisLife ALR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Brooklyn BTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.42%. F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%. Regis RGS shares fell to $1.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.13%.

shares fell to $1.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.13%. Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.45%.

shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.45%. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock drifted down 6.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

stock drifted down 6.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.13. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.13. The stock traded down 1.17%. Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Helbiz HLBZ stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.

stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%. Glimpse Group VRAR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.86. Shares traded down 4.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.86. Shares traded down 4.58%. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.2%. QualTek Services QTEK shares moved down 6.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 6.67%.

shares moved down 6.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 6.67%. TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 1.87% for the day. Society Pass SOPA stock drifted down 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.

stock drifted down 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91. Applied Genetic AGTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 5.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 5.21% for the day. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 8.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 8.78%. Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%. Quantum Computing QUBT stock hit $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%.

stock hit $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%. Assure Hldgs IONM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 6.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 6.1%. Good Times Restaurants GTIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%. Avrobio AVRO stock drifted down 2.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86.

stock drifted down 2.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock drifted down 5.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15.

stock drifted down 5.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 4.98% for the day. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.39. Shares traded down 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.39. Shares traded down 0.31%. NuCana NCNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.66. Shares traded down 6.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.66. Shares traded down 6.06%. Sotherly Hotels SOHO shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. TDH Holdings PETZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 2.03% on the session. Edesa Biotech EDSA shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.

shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%. Ucloudlink Group UCL stock hit $1.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $1.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). LiqTech International LIQT shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.65% on the session. Minim MINM shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55. Very Good Food VGFC shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 1.19% on the session. Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.18 and moving down 14.14%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.18 and moving down 14.14%. Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.31%. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.05%. Sonic Foundry SOFO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.47%. RealNetworks RNWK shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.

shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%. Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving up 0.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving up 0.94%. Graybug Vision GRAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%. CohBar CWBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 7.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 7.7% on the session. G Medical Innovations GMVD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 4.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 4.76%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 5.7% on the session. ClearOne CLRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.33% on the session. Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. SemiLEDs LEDS stock drifted down 6.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.

stock drifted down 6.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65. Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session. Highway Holdings HIHO shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. Cemtrex CETX shares fell to $0.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.29%.

shares fell to $0.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.29%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.

shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%. SenesTech SNES shares made a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.

shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit $0.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.32%.

