QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 12:29 PM | 43 min read

 

During Wednesday's trading, 435 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was S&P Global SPGI.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB was the biggest loser, trading down 49.25% to reach its 52-week low.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday are as follows:

  • SAP SAP stock set a new 52-week low of $98.58 on Wednesday, moving down 1.26%.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $233.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.7%.
  • Emerson Electric EMR shares fell to $83.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • Uber Technologies UBER stock hit $25.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.28%.
  • Workday WDAY shares made a new 52-week low of $193.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
  • Illumina ILMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $291.34 and moving down 2.41%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $51.80 and moving down 12.7%.
  • Wipro WIT shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $381.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.5%.
  • Trane Technologies TT shares made a new 52-week low of $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • DoorDash DASH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $71.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.37%.
  • Nu Holdings NU shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 2.1%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST stock set a new 52-week low of $300.18 on Wednesday, moving down 0.91%.
  • Coupang CPNG stock set a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Wednesday, moving down 6.43%.
  • Match Group MTCH shares were down 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $69.28.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA shares fell to $356.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.
  • Okta OKTA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $110.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.76%.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $348.42, drifting down 1.12%.
  • Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares set a new yearly low of $104.63 this morning. The stock was down 11.62% on the session.
  • Pool POOL shares moved down 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $396.04, drifting down 2.28%.
  • Warner Music Group WMG shares hit a yearly low of $28.75. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $485.96 and moving down 1.34%.
  • XP XP stock drifted down 14.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.20.
  • Logitech International LOGI shares fell to $62.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.86%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.40.
  • UiPath PATH stock set a new 52-week low of $17.18 on Wednesday, moving down 4.07%.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $55.22. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • RingCentral RNG shares set a new yearly low of $80.48 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC shares made a new 52-week low of $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
  • Lyft LYFT stock hit $20.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 33.03%.
  • Doximity DOCS shares moved down 4.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.34, drifting down 4.48%.
  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB shares made a new 52-week low of $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.
  • DLocal DLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.85%.
  • Avalara AVLR shares set a new yearly low of $71.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • Penumbra PEN shares fell to $164.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.
  • Samsara IOT shares set a new yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM shares set a new yearly low of $97.24 this morning. The stock was down 9.51% on the session.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit $16.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.99%.
  • TELUS Intl TIXT shares fell to $21.03 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.
  • FirstService FSV shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $119.93.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares made a new 52-week low of $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.58% for the day.
  • Ascendis Pharma ASND stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $88.07. Shares traded down 3.84%.
  • Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares set a new 52-week low of $6.88. The stock traded down 5.01%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.82%.
  • Alight ALIT stock drifted down 0.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.23.
  • Perrigo PRGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.38 and moving down 1.59%.
  • Freshworks FRSH stock hit $14.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.96%.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit $13.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.
  • APi Gr APG shares fell to $17.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.1%.
  • Workiva WK stock set a new 52-week low of $77.06 on Wednesday, moving down 14.97%.
  • Ziff Davis ZD shares made a new 52-week low of $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.
  • Wendy's WEN stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.95. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • Amedisys AMED stock hit $120.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.28%.
  • Farfetch FTCH shares were down 8.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.10.
  • BlackLine BL shares were down 6.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.25.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock hit a yearly low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • AppFolio APPF shares were down 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $100.95.
  • Abcam ABCM stock hit a yearly low of $14.64. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.
  • Ncino NCNO shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.71%.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.02 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.35%.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.63.
  • Sprout Social SPT shares set a new 52-week low of $46.84. The stock traded down 13.47%.
  • Blackbaud BLKB shares hit a yearly low of $53.03. The stock was down 6.53% on the session.
  • Arvinas ARVN shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.05%.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $46.74. Shares traded down 4.87%.
  • Fate Therapeutics FATE stock hit $27.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Wingstop WING shares moved down 3.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $82.00, drifting down 3.05%.
  • LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition HLF stock hit a yearly low of $23.75. The stock was down 8.71% for the day.
  • Instructure Holdings INST shares were down 4.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.16.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.16 and moving down 0.7%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares made a new 52-week low of $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.34% for the day.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV shares made a new 52-week low of $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock was down 23.01% for the day.
  • Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.69.
  • AtriCure ATRC shares made a new 52-week low of $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.
  • Shake Shack SHAK shares set a new yearly low of $55.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.26. Shares traded down 0.29%.
  • JFrog FROG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $20.22. Shares traded down 4.87%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value NUV shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.6%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics FOLD shares moved down 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 3.58%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Burford Capital BUR shares moved down 2.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.18, drifting down 2.01%.
  • C3.ai AI shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.54%.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC shares hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.43%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Wednesday, moving down 2.67%.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW shares were down 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.62.
  • Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares moved down 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.33, drifting down 1.51%.
  • HNI HNI stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.77. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
  • Xencor XNCR shares set a new yearly low of $24.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • Matterport MTTR shares fell to $5.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.32%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares set a new 52-week low of $20.62. The stock traded down 2.56%.
  • Mirion Technologies MIR shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.78 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.94%.
  • Infinera INFN shares were down 17.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.43.
  • Udemy UDMY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.
  • IonQ IONQ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.47. Shares traded down 4.06%.
  • Dave DAVE shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 7.01% on the session.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.02%.
  • Exscientia EXAI stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.09. The stock was down 8.09% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings BV shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.08%.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA shares hit a yearly low of $20.06. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $4.57. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares were down 15.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.84.
  • Phreesia PHR shares fell to $20.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.04%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.33 and moving down 1.07%.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.78. Shares traded down 6.5%.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares moved up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $34.70, drifting up 0.25%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.97. Shares traded down 27.6%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock drifted down 2.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.74.
  • Erasca ERAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock traded down 3.16%.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock hit $6.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.47%.
  • Shyft Group SHYF shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.77%.
  • AvePoint AVPT shares set a new 52-week low of $4.67. The stock traded down 2.8%.
  • National Research NRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS stock drifted down 1.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $73.00.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.85 and moving down 8.1%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.39 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.25%.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday, moving down 5.58%.
  • Riskified RSKD shares made a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.62.
  • Cars.com CARS stock set a new 52-week low of $10.94 on Wednesday, moving down 2.39%.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit $10.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.76. Shares traded down 1.31%.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Portillos PTLO stock hit $17.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.96%.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 41.06%.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY shares set a new yearly low of $3.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.58%.
  • Hanger HNGR shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.30. Shares traded down 3.9%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM shares set a new 52-week low of $10.60. The stock traded down 0.89%.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33.
  • Inogen INGN shares set a new 52-week low of $24.77. The stock traded down 1.29%.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 31.66%.
  • IES Hldgs IESC stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving up 5.19%.
  • American Software AMSWA shares made a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal IQI shares fell to $10.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA shares hit a yearly low of $1.68. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $13.65. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.19%.
  • Absci ABSI shares set a new yearly low of $5.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.3% on the session.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 9.35%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock drifted down 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.78.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.11. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Immunovant IMVT shares were down 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.31.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF shares made a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.71.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock hit a yearly low of $10.48. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a yearly low of $11.58. The stock was down 7.52% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.72. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Nuvalent NUVL shares fell to $9.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.28%.
  • Lands' End LE shares moved down 3.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.69, drifting down 3.44%.
  • ViewRay VRAY shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.
  • QuinStreet QNST shares were down 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.30.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.39% for the day.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.25. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • Agenus AGEN shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.65%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock drifted down 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.89.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX shares set a new 52-week low of $9.88. The stock traded down 4.97%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock drifted up 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.60.
  • Joint JYNT shares set a new yearly low of $28.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.44%.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.75. Shares traded down 9.13%.
  • Glatfelter GLT shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares were down 5.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.94.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.27% for the day.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares hit a yearly low of $13.03. The stock was down 12.48% on the session.
  • Compass Pathways CMPS stock hit $8.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.48%.
  • Lordstown Motors RIDE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares moved down 21.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68, drifting down 21.68%.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 7.12% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York Quality NAN shares set a new yearly low of $11.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Arteris AIP shares made a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares fell to $11.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.
  • Veritone VERI stock hit $9.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.71%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN shares fell to $11.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares fell to $0.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.34%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares hit a yearly low of $14.26. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved down 4.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.79, drifting down 4.44%.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.65%.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares made a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares hit a yearly low of $3.17. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
  • Arcellx ACLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.36. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.
  • RumbleON RMBL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.92. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • Western Asset High Yield HYI stock hit a yearly low of $13.08. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.73 and moving down 0.93%.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX stock hit a yearly low of $7.55. The stock was down 9.69% for the day.
  • Revlon REV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.96%.
  • Nuveen California NCA shares were down 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.70.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Horizon Tech Finance HRZN stock set a new 52-week low of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving down 8.1%.
  • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.9%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $13.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • VersaBank VBNK shares set a new 52-week low of $9.81. The stock traded down 0.5%.
  • Precigen PGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 5.8%.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.66 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.73. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Ponce Financial Group PDLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.15. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares set a new yearly low of $4.82 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock drifted down 0.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74.
  • Accuray ARAY shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.
  • DermTech DMTK shares moved down 16.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.82, drifting down 16.47%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares set a new 52-week low of $22.55. The stock traded down 1.6%.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality NUO stock drifted down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.56.
  • Eaton Vance California EVM shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP shares fell to $13.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.80. Shares traded down 4.43%.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS shares hit a yearly low of $6.00. The stock was down 6.08% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT stock hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Apollo Senior Floating AFT stock drifted up 0.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.87.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.40.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares were down 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.87.
  • HireQuest HQI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.26 and moving down 0.69%.
  • XOMA XOMA stock hit $18.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.34 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Prelude Therapeutics PRLD stock drifted down 7.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK stock set a new 52-week low of $22.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC shares set a new yearly low of $1.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global Corp GDO stock drifted down 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.88.
  • Vroom VRM shares fell to $1.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.52%.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares fell to $4.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.98%.
  • Templeton Emerging EMF stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91.
  • Apollo Tactical Income AIF shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.64.
  • Allakos ALLK shares fell to $3.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.94%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.95 and moving down 3.55%.
  • Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.20.
  • Immunic IMUX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.59% for the day.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.70. The stock was down 6.21% on the session.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY shares moved down 1.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.16, drifting down 1.79%.
  • Renalytix RNLX stock hit a yearly low of $4.75. The stock was down 4.75% for the day.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock hit a yearly low of $1.47. The stock was down 8.13% for the day.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.16 and moving down 4.92%.
  • Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.65. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • HEXO HEXO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 7.22%.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was down 5.89% on the session.
  • Blackstone Long-Short BGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • BrandywineGLOBAL BWG shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.14.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock set a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Wednesday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.86%.
  • Hemisphere Media HMTV stock hit $3.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.85%.
  • Genetron Holdings GTH shares fell to $1.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%.
  • Eastern Co EML stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.92. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • Citizens CIA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Wednesday, moving down 5.8%.
  • Lument Finance Trust LFT shares fell to $2.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
  • Ellsworth G&I Fund ECF shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.50, drifting down 1.45%.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares set a new yearly low of $1.31 this morning. The stock was down 9.58% on the session.
  • Cormedix CRMD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Wednesday, moving down 4.3%.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock hit a yearly low of $4.74. The stock was down 5.09% for the day.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.7%.
  • First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.30. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • Western Asset Investment PAI shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Nuveen Select Maturities NIM stock drifted down 1.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.20.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.59. The stock traded down 5.34%.
  • NextCure NXTC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.22%.
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY stock hit $0.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
  • Selecta Biosciences SELB shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69. The stock traded down 7.76%.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock drifted down 5.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.59.
  • UpHealth UPH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday, moving down 1.94%.
  • Cortexyme CRTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.88%.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.
  • Fortress Biotech FBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 1.96%.
  • DarioHealth DRIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock was down 4.93% on the session.
  • Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.51.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.86 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.4%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares hit a yearly low of $0.36. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Asensus Surgical ASXC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.41. The stock traded down 6.61%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Dare Bioscience DARE stock drifted down 2.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.75. Shares traded down 8.42%.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock hit a yearly low of $1.74. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Molecular Templates MTEM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Akouos AKUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 7.19% on the session.
  • Galectin Therapeutics GALT shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group TAST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.19%.
  • Missfresh MF shares set a new 52-week low of $0.33. The stock traded up 1.63%.
  • CytoSorbents CTSO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 12.84%.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares made a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.15. Shares traded down 8.06%.
  • BayFirst Financial BAFN stock hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • Viant Technology DSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.17. Shares traded down 11.06%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Wednesday, moving down 0.46%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNF stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Wednesday, moving down 0.78%.
  • Comstock Mining LODE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 10.0%.
  • InflaRx IFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.42%.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 5.74% on the session.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.11%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday, moving down 3.96%.
  • Digihost Technology DGHI shares were down 8.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.12.
  • Transact Technologies TACT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Field Trip Health FTRP stock drifted down 9.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.
  • AlerisLife ALR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.42%.
  • F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday, moving down 4.73%.
  • Regis RGS shares fell to $1.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.13%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.45%.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock drifted down 6.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.13. The stock traded down 1.17%.
  • Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock hit $1.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.86. Shares traded down 4.58%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.2%.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares moved down 6.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 6.67%.
  • TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Society Pass SOPA stock drifted down 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.88. The stock was down 5.21% for the day.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 8.78%.
  • Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.8%.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock hit $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.23%.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 6.1%.
  • Good Times Restaurants GTIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock drifted down 2.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.86.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock drifted down 5.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.15.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.39. Shares traded down 0.31%.
  • NuCana NCNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.66. Shares traded down 6.06%.
  • Sotherly Hotels SOHO shares hit a yearly low of $1.88. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • TDH Holdings PETZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.
  • Edesa Biotech EDSA shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL stock hit $1.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
  • Minim MINM shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.55.
  • Very Good Food VGFC shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.18 and moving down 14.14%.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.31%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.05%.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.47%.
  • RealNetworks RNWK shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
  • Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.27 and moving up 0.94%.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.93%.
  • CohBar CWBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. The stock was down 7.7% on the session.
  • G Medical Innovations GMVD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.98 and moving down 4.76%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 5.33% on the session.
  • Enveric Biosciences ENVB stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock drifted down 6.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.65.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
  • Highway Holdings HIHO shares set a new yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares fell to $0.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.29%.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.
  • SenesTech SNES shares made a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.47.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock hit $0.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.32%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas